The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina will feature Cameron Percy. The par-70 course spans 7,131 yards and the purse is $7,600,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Percy at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Cameron Percy Insights

Percy has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Percy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Percy has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Percy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 32 -6 279 0 9 0 1 $698,933

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Percy has one top-10 finish in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 35th.

Percy has made the cut six times in his previous eight entries in this event.

Percy finished eighth when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 168 yards shorter than the average course Percy has played in the past year (7,299).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Percy's Last Time Out

Percy was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

His 4.09-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 27th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

Percy shot better than only 13% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Percy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Percy did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Percy's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent competition, Percy's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Percy ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Percy had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Percy Odds to Win: +40000

