Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Cubs on August 5, 2023
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Sportsbooks have set player props for Ronald Acuna Jr. and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -141)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (8-2) for his 22nd start of the season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Elder will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.18), 25th in WHIP (1.192), and 57th in K/9 (6.6).
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 29
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 18
|2.2
|7
|7
|5
|4
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|3.1
|6
|7
|7
|0
|4
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|1
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 144 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 65 runs with 51 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .338/.422/.587 on the year.
- Acuna has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and four RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|3-for-4
|4
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 20 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 67 walks and 92 RBI (106 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .262/.369/.597 on the season.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with a double, four home runs, six walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 2
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 31
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|5
|8
|0
