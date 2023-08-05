Brandon Matthews will take to the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,131-yard course with $7,600,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Matthews at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Brandon Matthews Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Matthews has finished better than par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Matthews has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Matthews has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Matthews has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 47 -4 282 0 5 0 0 $86,129

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Matthews has played in the past year (7,303 yards) is 172 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Matthews' Last Time Out

Matthews was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 38th percentile.

Matthews shot better than only 32% of the golfers at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Matthews recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Matthews recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Matthews' four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the field average (6.4).

At that last competition, Matthews carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Matthews ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Matthews recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Matthews Odds to Win: +100000

