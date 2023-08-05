Ben Taylor will take to the course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship from August 3- 6, aiming to conquer the par-70, 7,131-yard course with $7,600,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on Taylor at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ben Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished below par six times and scored six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Taylor has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his past five appearances, Taylor's average finish has been 72nd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Taylor has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 39 -5 279 0 14 3 4 $1.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Taylor placed 24th in his only finish.

Taylor has made the cut in one of his past two appearances at this tournament.

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

The courses that Taylor has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,272 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 63rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.11 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which landed him in the 26th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Taylor was better than just 13% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Taylor recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Taylor did not record a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Taylor had more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that last competition, Taylor had a bogey or worse on 13 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Taylor finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Taylor underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Taylor Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.