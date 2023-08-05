The 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club will have Austin Smotherman as part of the field in Greensboro, North Carolina from August 3- 6, up against the par-70, 7,131-yard course, with a purse of $7,600,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Smotherman at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Austin Smotherman Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Smotherman has finished below par six times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Smotherman has not finished in the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Smotherman has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 42 -5 279 0 12 1 1 $679,258

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Smotherman last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 112 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,019).

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Smotherman has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,269 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Smotherman's Last Time Out

Smotherman shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 3.38 strokes to finish in the third percentile of the field.

His 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open was poor, putting him in the first percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Smotherman shot better than just 32% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Smotherman carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Smotherman recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Smotherman's three birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

In that most recent competition, Smotherman's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 5.4).

Smotherman finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Smotherman had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Smotherman Odds to Win: +40000

