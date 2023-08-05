Austin Cook is in the field at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina for the 2023 Wyndham Championship, taking place from August 3- 6.

Looking to bet on Cook at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Austin Cook Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Cook has finished better than par six times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Cook has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five events, Cook has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Cook hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 60th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 37 -7 278 0 8 0 0 $307,172

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Cook has had an average finishing position of 63rd.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

Cook finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 7,131 yards, 112 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Sedgefield Country Club, the scoring average is lower at -8 per tournament.

Courses that Cook has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,301 yards, 170 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Cook's Last Time Out

Cook shot below average on the eight par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the 3M Open ranked in the 38th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

Cook was better than just 13% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Cook recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the 3M Open, Cook had two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Cook's five birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average (6.4).

In that most recent tournament, Cook's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.4).

Cook ended the 3M Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.4 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the 3M Open, Cook carded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Cook Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

