Following the first round of the Wyndham Championship, Alexander Noren is currently 109th with a score of +2.

Looking to place a wager on Alexander Noren at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Alexander Noren Insights

Noren has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has finished with a top-10 score four times in his last 15 rounds.

Noren has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Noren has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes in his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Noren has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Noren has qualified for the weekend in three tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 38 -5 265 0 14 1 2 $1.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Noren has had an average finishing position of 85th.

Noren made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

The most recent time Noren played this event was in 2023, and he finished 109th.

Sedgefield Country Club measures 7,131 yards for this tournament, 120 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,011).

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 215 yards shorter than the average course Noren has played in the past year (7,346).

Noren's Last Time Out

Noren was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.69 strokes to finish in the 95th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.86 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was strong enough to place him in the 86th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Noren shot better than just 13% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Noren carded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Noren did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.4).

Noren carded more birdies or better (11) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that last tournament, Noren's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Noren ended the 3M Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Noren underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Noren Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Noren's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.