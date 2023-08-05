The field for the 2023 Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club includes Aaron Rai. The competition takes place from August 3- 6.

Looking to place a bet on Rai at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Aaron Rai Insights

Rai has finished better than par 17 times and shot 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has posted the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Rai has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top five in one.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Rai has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 35 -6 278 0 20 1 3 $2.1M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Rai finished 71st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,019.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Rai has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,272 yards, while Sedgefield Country Club will be at 7,131 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Rai's Last Time Out

Rai finished in the 53rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the 3M Open placed him in the 63rd percentile.

Rai was better than 88% of the field at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Rai carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Rai carded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.4).

Rai's five birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were less than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last tournament, Rai's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Rai finished the 3M Open outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with nine on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Rai finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3- 6, 2023

August 3- 6, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards

