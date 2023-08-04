The Los Angeles Sparks (9-17) hope to stop a six-game road losing streak at the Washington Mystics (12-13) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

The game has no line set.

Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Mystics vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 88 Sparks 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-13.9)

Washington (-13.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.5

Mystics vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Washington has 12 wins in 24 games against the spread this year.

This season, nine of Washington's 24 games have gone over the point total.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics have a top-five defense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 80.3 points allowed per game. On offense, they rank sixth with 80.8 points scored per contest.

Washington has been struggling when it comes to rebounding this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in rebounds per game (32.6) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.2).

The Mystics are playing well in terms of turnovers, as they rank third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.2 per contest).

This season, the Mystics are draining 7.2 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 32.3% (eighth-ranked) from downtown.

This year, the Mystics are allowing 7.4 threes per game (fourth-ranked in WNBA) and are allowing opposing teams to shoot 33.6% (sixth-ranked) from three-point land.

Washington is attempting 45.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 66.8% of the shots it has taken (and 74.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 22.4 threes per contest, which are 33.2% of its shots (and 25.2% of the team's buckets).

