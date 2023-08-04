Mystics vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 4
The Washington Mystics (12-13), on Friday, August 4, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, will look to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (9-17). This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ION.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Sparks matchup.
Mystics vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
Mystics vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mystics Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mystics (-3.5)
|158
|-166
|+140
|BetMGM
|Mystics (-3.5)
|157.5
|-155
|+125
|PointsBet
|Mystics (-3.5)
|157.5
|-165
|+125
|Tipico
|Mystics (-3.5)
|158.5
|-160
|+125
Mystics vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Mystics have compiled a 12-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sparks have won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.
- Washington has an ATS record of 7-6 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has an ATS record of 6-5 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
- Mystics games have hit the over nine out of 24 times this season.
- So far this year, 11 out of the Sparks' 26 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
