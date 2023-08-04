Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .781 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on August 4 at 2:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Angels.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Matt Olson At The Plate

  • Olson has 105 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .263 with 58 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 59th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.
  • Olson has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (70 of 106), with more than one hit 28 times (26.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 29.2% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Olson has picked up an RBI in 46.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 21.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 12 contests.
  • He has scored in 55.7% of his games this season (59 of 106), with two or more runs 20 times (18.9%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 49
.288 AVG .234
.389 OBP .348
.679 SLG .505
36 XBH 22
23 HR 14
56 RBI 35
61/35 K/BB 63/32
1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 118 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw seven innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 13 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 3.61 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .241 to his opponents.
