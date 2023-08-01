Sean Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .132 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on August 1 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .278.

In 61.8% of his 76 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (21.1%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 38.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 34 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .290 AVG .264 .373 OBP .378 .531 SLG .536 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 29 42/16 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings