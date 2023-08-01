The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .256 with 18 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 76th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Albies has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (68 of 104), with multiple hits 26 times (25.0%).

He has homered in 21.2% of his games in 2023 (22 of 104), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this year (41 of 104), with two or more RBI 21 times (20.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 51.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.6%.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .236 AVG .278 .298 OBP .340 .439 SLG .561 20 XBH 25 10 HR 14 36 RBI 38 39/17 K/BB 32/15 2 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings