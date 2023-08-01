The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has 11 doubles, 22 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .240.

He ranks 113th in batting average, 107th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Ozuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with four homers.

Ozuna has had a hit in 56 of 88 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits 17 times (19.3%).

He has gone deep in 20 games this season (22.7%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.1% of his games this season, Ozuna has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (35 of 88), with two or more runs six times (6.8%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 39 .259 AVG .217 .330 OBP .289 .529 SLG .427 21 XBH 12 13 HR 9 28 RBI 21 45/19 K/BB 38/14 0 SB 0

