In each team's third matchup in Group D play at the 2023 Women's World Cup, England (6 points) and China (3 points) square off on Tuesday, August 1 at 7:00 AM ET.

China is +658 to win and take all three points, while England is -233 to do the same. The odds of a draw are +334. Sportsbooks have set 2.5 goals as the over/under for this game.

Bet on the result of England vs. China at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

England vs. China Game Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET Location: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Venue: Coopers Stadium

Coopers Stadium TV Channel: FOX US,Fox Sports 1

FOX US,Fox Sports 1 Total: 2.5

2.5 England Moneyline: -233

-233 China Moneyline: +658

England vs. China World Cup Betting Insights

These two teams are scoring 1.5 goals per game between them, 1.0 fewer than this match's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 0.5 goals per game, 2.0 fewer than this game's total.

England has been listed as a moneyline favorite only two other times so far this tournament, and went 2-0-0 in those games.

England has played as a moneyline favorite of -233 or shorter in only one game this tournament, which they won.

China lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.

China has not entered a game this tournament with longer moneyline odds than +658.

England World Cup Stats

In two matches for England in Women's World Cup, Lauren James has netted one goal without an assist.

Rachel Daly has picked up one assist for England in Women's World Cup, but has not scored a goal.

In Women's World Cup, Georgia Stanway has played in two matches for England, putting up one goal with zero assists.

China World Cup Stats

Wang Shuang has tallied one goal for China in Women's World Cup (two games).

Take your pick for England vs. China on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!

England vs. China Recent Performance

England was 9-3-0 in 2022 versus teams playing in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring 36 goals and conceding seven. This year, its record is 5-1-1 against fellow World Cup squads (nine goals scored, four allowed).

England took on Denmark in its last match and earned a win 1-0. The victorious England side took 11 shots, outshooting by four.

England got its lone goal from James in that match versus .

China was 3-2-0 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +3. This year, its record is 1-2-3 against fellow World Cup squads (-6 goal differential).

On July 28 in its most recent match, China bested Haiti 1-0. China outshot Haiti nine to six.

Shuang notched the only goal for China (on one shot) in the match.

England Roster

Name Age Number Club Mary Earps 30 1 Manchester United WFC (England) Lucy Bronze 31 2 FC Barcelona (Spain) Niamh Charles 24 3 Chelsea FC (England) Keira Walsh 26 4 FC Barcelona (Spain) Alex Greenwood 29 5 Manchester City WFC (England) Millie Bright 29 6 Chelsea FC (England) Lauren James 21 7 Chelsea FC (England) Georgia Stanway 24 8 Bayern Munich (Germany) Rachel Daly 31 9 Aston Villa WFC (England) Ella Toone 23 10 Manchester United WFC (England) Lauren Hemp 22 11 Manchester City WFC (England) Jordan Nobbs 30 12 Aston Villa WFC (England) Hannah Hampton 22 13 Aston Villa WFC (England) Lotte Wubben-Moy 24 14 Arsenal WFC (England) Esme Morgan 22 15 Manchester City WFC (England) Jessica Carter 25 16 Chelsea FC (England) Laura Coombs 32 17 Manchester City WFC (England) Chloe Kelly 25 18 Manchester City WFC (England) Bethany England 29 19 Tottenham Hotspur FC Women (England) Katie Zelem 27 20 Manchester United WFC (England) Ellie Roebuck 23 21 Manchester City WFC (England) Katie Robinson 20 22 Brighton and Hove Albion WFC (England) Alessia Russo 24 23 Manchester United WFC (England)

Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!

China Roster

Name Age Number Club Zhu Yu 26 1 - Mengwen Li 28 2 - Jiaxing Dou 23 3 - LinLin Wang 22 4 - Wu Haiyan 30 5 - Xin Zhang 31 6 - Wang Shuang 28 7 - Yao Wei 25 8 - Mengyu Shen 21 9 - Zhang Rui 34 10 - Wang Shanshan 33 11 - Xu Huan 24 12 - Lina Yang 29 13 - Lou Jiahui 32 14 - Qiaozhu Chen 23 15 - Lingwei Yao 27 16 - Wu Cheng Shu 26 17 - Jiali Tang 28 18 - Linyan Zhang 22 19 - Yuyi Xiao 27 20 - Gu Yasha 32 21 - Hongyan Pan 18 22 - Chen Gao 31 23 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.