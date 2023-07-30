The Washington Mystics (12-12) will hope to stop a six-game road slide when squaring off against the Atlanta Dream (13-11) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO.

Mystics vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Dream

Washington scores an average of 81.1 points per game, only four fewer points than the 85.1 Atlanta allows to opponents.

Washington has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

This season, the Mystics have a 7-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.7% from the field.

Washington is hitting 32.5% of its shots from three-point distance, which is just 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 32.7% Atlanta's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mystics are 8-4 when shooting above 32.7% as a team from three-point range.

Atlanta and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 4.5 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Mystics are putting up 83.5 points per game, 2.4 more than their season average (81.1).

In their previous 10 games, the Mystics are draining 6.8 threes per game, 0.5 fewer threes than their season average (7.3). They also have a worse three-point percentage over their last 10 games (30.6%) compared to their season average (32.5%).

Mystics Injuries