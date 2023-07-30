Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- with a slugging percentage of .568 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on July 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) against the Brewers.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 11 doubles, 21 home runs and 32 walks while batting .239.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 38th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.8% of his 86 games this season, Ozuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (22.1%), and in 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has driven home a run in 29 games this season (33.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 34 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|39
|.257
|AVG
|.217
|.328
|OBP
|.289
|.521
|SLG
|.427
|20
|XBH
|12
|12
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|21
|43/18
|K/BB
|38/14
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.2 per game).
- Rea makes the start for the Brewers, his 18th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.53 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
