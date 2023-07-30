Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves will look to out-hit William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -210, while the underdog Brewers have +170 odds to win. The over/under is 11.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Braves vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 11.5 -110 -110 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been the moneyline favorite 89 total times this season. They've gone 58-31 in those games.

Atlanta has gone 20-8 (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Braves a 67.7% chance to win.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 54 times this season for a 54-45-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves have an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-19 32-17 23-11 43-25 53-31 13-5

