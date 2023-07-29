Sean Murphy -- with an on-base percentage of .295 in his past 10 games, 86 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the mound, on July 29 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy has 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 33 walks while batting .282.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 62.7% of his games this year (47 of 75), with multiple hits 19 times (25.3%).

He has gone deep in 21.3% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 38.7% of his games this year, Murphy has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 34 of 75 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .298 AVG .264 .383 OBP .378 .546 SLG .536 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 29 39/16 K/BB 34/17 0 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings