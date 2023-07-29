Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Michael Harris II and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers and Julio Teheran on July 29 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is batting .274 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Harris II is batting .375 during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- Harris II has gotten a hit in 51 of 79 games this season (64.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (10.1%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Harris II has had an RBI in 18 games this year (22.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|42
|.309
|AVG
|.245
|.356
|OBP
|.297
|.488
|SLG
|.408
|13
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|14
|26/7
|K/BB
|31/11
|7
|SB
|6
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (127 total, 1.2 per game).
- Teheran gets the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.75 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.