Michael Harris II and his .417 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (93 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Milwaukee Brewers and Julio Teheran on July 29 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Harris II? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is batting .274 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Harris II is batting .375 during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 51 of 79 games this season (64.6%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.0%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (10.1%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

Harris II has had an RBI in 18 games this year (22.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (35.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 42 .309 AVG .245 .356 OBP .297 .488 SLG .408 13 XBH 13 4 HR 5 14 RBI 14 26/7 K/BB 31/11 7 SB 6

Brewers Pitching Rankings