Christian Yelich and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves square off at Truist Park on Saturday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Elder Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Bryce Elder (7-2) for his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 20 starts this season.

Elder has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 20 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

The 24-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.30), 36th in WHIP (1.230), and 57th in K/9 (6.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Jul. 23 6.0 4 2 2 2 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 18 2.2 7 7 5 4 1 at Rays Jul. 9 3.1 6 7 7 0 4 at Guardians Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 1 2 vs. Twins Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 4

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 133 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 53 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen 49 bases.

He's slashing .329/.412/.569 so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Red Sox Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 99 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .256/.361/.573 on the year.

Olson heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has collected 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He has a .286/.372/.478 slash line on the season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 85 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .272/.348/.435 so far this year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jul. 28 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Reds Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

