Michael Mmoh begins the Citi Open after his Truist Atlanta Open came to a close with a defeat to Lloyd Harris in the qualification final. Mmoh's first opponent is Bradley Klahn (in the round of 64). Mmoh is +8000 to win this tournament at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Citi Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Mmoh at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center

William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Mmoh's Next Match

In his opener at the Citi Open, Mmoh will play Klahn on Monday, July 31 at 1:20 PM ET in the round of 64.

Want to bet on Mmoh? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Mmoh Stats

In his last tournament, the Truist Atlanta Open, Mmoh was eliminated in the qualifying round by No. 202-ranked Harris, 2-6, 7-6, 6-7.

Mmoh has not won any of his 11 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 13-13.

Mmoh has a match record of 10-10 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Mmoh, over the past year, has played 26 matches across all court surfaces, and 27.4 games per match.

Mmoh, in 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 25.2 games per match and won 51.5% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Mmoh has been victorious in 25.5% of his return games and 75.4% of his service games.

Mmoh has claimed 74.5% of his service games on hard courts and 29.6% of his return games over the past 12 months.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.