Liudmila Samsonova 2023 Citi Open Odds
The Citi Open is nearing its close in Washington, District of Columbia, as Liudmila Samsonova readies for a quarterfinal against Marta Kostyuk. Samsonova has +600 odds (fifth-best) to take home the trophy from Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
Samsonova at the 2023 Citi Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7
- Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Court Surface: Hard
Samsonova's Next Match
After getting past Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-3, Samsonova will play Kostyuk in the quarterfinals on Friday, August 4 at 12:00 PM ET.
Liudmila Samsonova Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1600
- Citi Open odds to win: +600
Samsonova Stats
- Samsonova defeated No. 32-ranked Cirstea 6-1, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the .
- Samsonova has won three of her 22 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 37-18.
- Samsonova is 29-10 on hard courts over the past year, with three tournament wins.
- Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Samsonova has played 55 matches and 21.1 games per match.
- In her 39 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Samsonova has averaged 20.6 games.
- Samsonova has won 36.6% of her return games and 76.4% of her service games over the past year.
- On hard courts over the past year, Samsonova has been victorious in 37.2% of her return games and 79.1% of her service games.
