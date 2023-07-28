A match in the Citi Open quarterfinals is next for Belinda Bencic, and she will go up against Cori Gauff. Bencic is +900 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Bencic at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Bencic's Next Match

Bencic has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Gauff on Friday, August 4 at 12:00 PM ET (after getting past Lauren Davis 6-1, 6-4).

Belinda Bencic Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +2500

Citi Open odds to win: +900

Bencic Stats

In the Round of 16, Bencic was victorious 6-1, 6-4 against Davis on Wednesday.

In 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Bencic has gone 35-14 and has won two titles.

Bencic has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a record of 28-11.

Through 49 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Bencic has played 21.4 games per match. She won 56.4% of them.

On hard courts, Bencic has played 39 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 20.8 games per match while winning 56.5% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Bencic has been victorious in 35.1% of her return games and 78.1% of her service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Bencic has been victorious in 35.1% of her return games and 78.2% of her service games.

