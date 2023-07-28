China vs. Haiti: Women’s World Cup Group D Odds, Stats and Live Stream - July 28
China will face Haiti in the 2023 Women's World Cup group stage, on July 28 at 7:00 AM ET. In their Group D openers, China fell to Denmark and Haiti also lost to England.
For this group-stage game, China is -156 to win and Haiti is +443, with the draw at +272. This game has an over/under of 2.5 goals.
Bet on the result of China vs. Haiti at DraftKings! Bet now to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
China vs. Haiti Game Info
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 AM ET
- Location: Adelaide, Australia
- Venue: Coopers Stadium
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Total: 2.5
- China Moneyline: -156
- Haiti Moneyline: +443
China vs. Haiti World Cup Betting Insights
- The teams average zero goals per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this match's total.
- These teams together allow two goals per game, 0.5 fewer than this game's over/under.
- China has not played as a moneyline favorite yet this tournament.
- China has not played a game this tournament with moneyline odds of -156 or shorter.
- Haiti lost the only game it has played as an underdog this tournament.
- Haiti has played as an underdog of +443 or more once this tournament and lost that game.
Take your pick for China vs. Haiti on DraftKings! Use our link to get a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000!
China vs. Haiti Recent Performance
- China went 3-2-0 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring nine goals and giving up six. This year, its record is 0-2-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (one goal scored, eight allowed).
- China lost on July 22 against Denmark by a final score of 1-0. China took three fewer shots in the game, eight compared to Denmark's 11.
- China failed to score, but Wang Shuang led the club with three shots.
- Haiti was 0-0-3 in 2022 against teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring zero goals and giving up 12. This year, its record is 0-0-4 versus fellow World Cup squads (two goals scored, seven allowed).
- Last time out on July 22 versus England, Haiti endured a 1-0 loss, and was outshot 19 to six.
- Roselord Borgella had a team-leading two shots in the squad's scoreless effort.
China Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Zhu Yu
|26
|1
|-
|Mengwen Li
|28
|2
|-
|Jiaxing Dou
|23
|3
|-
|LinLin Wang
|22
|4
|-
|Wu Haiyan
|30
|5
|-
|Xin Zhang
|31
|6
|-
|Wang Shuang
|28
|7
|-
|Yao Wei
|25
|8
|-
|Mengyu Shen
|21
|9
|-
|Zhang Rui
|34
|10
|-
|Wang Shanshan
|33
|11
|-
|Xu Huan
|24
|12
|-
|Lina Yang
|29
|13
|-
|Lou Jiahui
|32
|14
|-
|Qiaozhu Chen
|23
|15
|-
|Lingwei Yao
|27
|16
|-
|Wu Cheng Shu
|26
|17
|-
|Jiali Tang
|28
|18
|-
|Linyan Zhang
|22
|19
|-
|Yuyi Xiao
|27
|20
|-
|Gu Yasha
|32
|21
|-
|Hongyan Pan
|18
|22
|-
|Chen Gao
|31
|23
|-
Get your Women's World Cup gear at Fanatics!
Haiti Roster
|Name
|Age
|Number
|Club
|Kerly Theus
|24
|1
|-
|Chelsea Surpris
|26
|2
|-
|Jennyfer Limage
|25
|3
|-
|Tabita Joseph
|19
|4
|-
|Maudeline Moryl
|20
|5
|-
|Melchie Dumornay
|19
|6
|-
|Batcheba Louis
|26
|7
|-
|Danielle Etienne
|22
|8
|-
|Sherly Jeudy
|24
|9
|-
|Nerilia Mondesir
|24
|10
|-
|Roseline Eloissaint
|24
|11
|-
|Nahomie Ambroise
|19
|12
|-
|Betina Petit-Frere
|19
|13
|-
|Estericove Joseph
|20
|14
|-
|Darlina Joseph
|19
|15
|-
|Milan Pierre Jerome
|21
|16
|-
|Shwendesky Joseph
|25
|17
|-
|Noa Ganthier
|20
|18
|-
|Dayana Pierre-Louis
|19
|19
|-
|Kethna Louis
|26
|20
|-
|Ruthny Mathurin
|22
|21
|-
|Roselord Borgella
|30
|22
|-
|Lara-Sophia Larco
|20
|23
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.