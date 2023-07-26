The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. (.475 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Brayan Bello and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has 131 hits and an OBP of .407 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

In 77.8% of his games this season (77 of 99), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (41.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 21.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.4% of his games this season, Acuna has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 61 of 99 games this year, he has scored, and 22 of those games included multiple runs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 47 .325 AVG .332 .415 OBP .398 .563 SLG .579 26 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 30/30 K/BB 25/20 23 SB 25

