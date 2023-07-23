Matt Olson -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Julio Teheran on the hill, on July 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +180) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is hitting .256 with 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs and 60 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 81st in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Olson has gotten a hit in 63 of 97 games this season (64.9%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 27.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.4% of his trips to the plate.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (44.3%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (21.6%).

He has scored at least once 54 times this season (55.7%), including 19 games with multiple runs (19.6%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .273 AVG .237 .372 OBP .354 .624 SLG .525 31 XBH 22 18 HR 14 45 RBI 35 55/29 K/BB 61/31 1 SB 0

