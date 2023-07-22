Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. White Sox on July 22, 2023
The Minnesota Twins host the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Carlos Correa, Luis Robert and others in this game.
Twins vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)
Gray Stats
- The Twins will send Sonny Gray (4-4) to the mound for his 20th start this season.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Gray has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
- The 33-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 10th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|5.2
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Braves
|Jun. 26
|6.2
|7
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 21
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|2
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 77 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 34 walks and 42 RBI.
- He has a .227/.301/.404 slash line on the year.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 19
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 18
|2-for-6
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 40 RBI (56 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.
- He's slashing .197/.284/.426 on the season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 17
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 24 doubles, 28 home runs, 21 walks and 57 RBI (100 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He has a slash line of .272/.326/.565 so far this season.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 18
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has recorded 100 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 10 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.352/.382 so far this year.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Mets
|Jul. 18
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Jul. 16
|3-for-5
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
