The Carolina Panthers have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the league as of December 31.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Panthers games.

Carolina was a bottom-five offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 306.2 yards per game. On defense, it ranked 22nd in the (349.8 yards allowed per game).

At home last season, the Panthers were 5-4. On the road, they won just twice.

Carolina was winless (0-4) as favorites and 6-6 as underdogs.

The Panthers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Panthers Impact Players

On the ground, Miles Sanders had 11 touchdowns and 1,269 yards (74.6 per game) last year with the Eagles.

Andy Dalton passed for 2,871 yards (205.1 per game), completing 66.7% of his passes, with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 14 games with the Saints.

Adam Thielen had 70 catches for 716 yards (42.1 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago for the Vikings.

In 15 games, Chuba Hubbard ran for 466 yards (31.1 per game) and two TDs.

As a playmaker on defense, Frankie Luvu collected 111 tackles, 19.0 TFL, seven sacks, and one interception in 15 games last year.

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons - +6600 2 September 18 Saints - +4000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks - +3000 4 October 1 Vikings - +4000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +2000 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +2000 8 October 29 Texans - +15000 9 November 5 Colts - +10000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +6600 11 November 19 Cowboys - +1600 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +15000 14 December 10 @ Saints - +4000 15 December 17 Falcons - +6600 16 December 24 Packers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +2500 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +15000

