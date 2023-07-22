The field for the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club will include Denny McCarthy. The event runs from July 20-23.

Looking to place a wager on McCarthy at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Denny McCarthy Insights

McCarthy has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, McCarthy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In his past five appearances, McCarthy has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.

McCarthy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner three times and with a better-than-average score three times.

This week McCarthy is trying for his fifth top-20 finish in a row.

McCarthy will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 23 -7 277 0 21 2 6 $6.2M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,383 yards, 378 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course McCarthy has played in the past year has been 124 yards shorter than the 7,383 yards Royal Liverpool Golf Club will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

McCarthy's Last Time Out

McCarthy was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 59th percentile of the field.

He shot well to finish in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.68 strokes on those 44 holes.

McCarthy was better than just 13% of the field at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

McCarthy carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, McCarthy had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

McCarthy's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average of 6.4.

At that last outing, McCarthy carded a bogey or worse on three of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

McCarthy finished the John Deere Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with three on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the John Deere Classic, McCarthy fell short compared to the field average of 0.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards McCarthy Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.