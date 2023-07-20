Thursday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (61-33) squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (54-42) at 12:20 PM (on July 20). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (11-3) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (11-4).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: BSSO

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Braves have a record of 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have won 53, or 65.4%, of the 81 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 24-8 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Atlanta has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 530.

The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule