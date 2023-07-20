On July 20 at 6:00 AM ET, in the opening round of Group B matches at the 2023 Women's World Cup, Australia will meet Ireland.

How to Watch Australia vs. Ireland

Australia Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Ireland July 20 - Home Nigeria July 27 - Home Canada July 31 - Away

Australia's Recent Performance

Australia advanced to the Round of 16 of the most recent World Cup (in 2019), losing to Norway in a shootout.

Sam Kerr scored five goals during the tournament.

In addition, Emily Gielnik was also good for two assists.

In 2022, Australia was 6-1-4 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, with a goal differential of +6. This year its record versus fellow World Cup squads is 3-0-0 (+6 goal differential).

Australia's 1-0 win over France earlier this year on July 14 was the last time that Australia matched up with a team competing in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Australia's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

Lydia Williams #1

Courtney Nevin #2

Aivi Luik #3

Clare Polkinghorne #4

Cortnee Vine #5

Clare Wheeler #6

Steph Catley #7

Alexandra Chidiac #8

Caitlin Foord #9

Emily van Egmond #10

Mary Fowler #11

Teagan Micah #12

Tameka Yallop #13

Alanna Kennedy #14

Clare Hunt #15

Hayley Raso #16

Kyah Simon #17

Mackenzie Arnold #18

Katrina Gorry #19

Sam Kerr #20

Ellie Carpenter #21

Charlotte Grant #22

Kyra Cooney-Cross #23

Ireland Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away Australia July 20 - Away Canada July 26 - Away Nigeria July 31 - Home

Ireland's Recent Performance

Ireland did not qualify for the 2019 World Cup, held in France.

Ireland was 1-0-0 in 2022 versus teams participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup, scoring four goals and conceding zero. This year, its record is 1-1-3 versus fellow World Cup squads (three goals scored, eight allowed).

In its most recent matchup versus a 2023 Women's World Cup team on July 6, 2023, Ireland lost to France 3-0.

Ireland's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster