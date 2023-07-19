Ronald Acuna Jr., with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.591) and total hits (125) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

In 73 of 93 games this year (78.5%) Acuna has picked up a hit, and in 39 of those games he had more than one (41.9%).

In 21 games this year, he has homered (22.6%, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 39.8% of his games this season, Acuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 62.4% of his games this year (58 of 93), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (23.7%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 43 .328 AVG .341 .421 OBP .406 .571 SLG .611 25 XBH 24 10 HR 13 28 RBI 30 30/30 K/BB 21/18 23 SB 21

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings