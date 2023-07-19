As they ready for a game against the Indiana Fever (5-15), the Washington Mystics (11-8) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 11:30 AM ET on Wednesday, July 19 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Their last time out, the Mystics won on Tuesday 93-86 over the Storm.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9 Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Ariel Atkins Out Ankle 12.5 3.4 2.7

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC and Monumental

NBCS-DC and Monumental Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes averages 13.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, she posts 2.1 steals (first in WNBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Natasha Cloud averages a team-leading 6.2 assists per contest. She is also averaging 10.9 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 37.6% from the field.

Tianna Hawkins puts up 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough averages 5.2 points, 2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the field.

Queen Egbo puts up 3.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. Defensively, she averages 0.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

