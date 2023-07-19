MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, July 19
In a Wednesday MLB schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Texas Rangers is a game to see.
Coverage of all the MLB action today is available to you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) face the Cleveland Guardians (47-48)
The Guardians will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Carlos Santana (.232 AVG, 9 HR, 45 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.285 AVG, 14 HR, 54 RBI)
|CLE Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-134
|+114
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (57-37) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (55-39)
The Dodgers will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 13 HR, 41 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.282 AVG, 27 HR, 65 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+129
|9.5
The Texas Rangers (57-39) play the Tampa Bay Rays (60-38)
The Rays will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 2:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 13 HR, 59 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.272 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (42-53) play host to the Miami Marlins (53-44)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Wednesday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.286 AVG, 21 HR, 71 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.376 AVG, 3 HR, 45 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+107
|9
The Colorado Rockies (37-58) host the Houston Astros (52-43)
The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 15 HR, 46 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.298 AVG, 14 HR, 62 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+135
|12
The Oakland Athletics (26-71) take on the Boston Red Sox (51-45)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Ryan Noda (.229 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.259 AVG, 23 HR, 73 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-223
|+184
|8.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (52-42) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (52-43)
The Brewers will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.290 AVG, 13 HR, 56 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.280 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)
|PHI Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-180
|+152
|9
The Los Angeles Angels (48-48) play host to the New York Yankees (50-46)
The Yankees will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.307 AVG, 35 HR, 76 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.264 AVG, 14 HR, 39 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+115
|8
The Toronto Blue Jays (53-42) play host to the San Diego Padres (45-50)
The Padres hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.316 AVG, 16 HR, 53 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 17 HR, 54 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-102
|9
The Cincinnati Reds (50-46) play the San Francisco Giants (54-41)
The Giants hope to get a road victory at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.250 AVG, 14 HR, 50 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.274 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-103
|10.5
The New York Mets (44-50) host the Chicago White Sox (40-56)
The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.232 AVG, 19 HR, 61 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.275 AVG, 27 HR, 56 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-217
|+181
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (61-32) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (53-42)
The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Truist Park versus the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.334 AVG, 23 HR, 58 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 18 HR, 50 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-220
|+183
|10
The Chicago Cubs (44-50) face the Washington Nationals (38-57)
The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.273 AVG, 5 HR, 50 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 15 HR, 51 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-166
|+141
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (28-68) take on the Detroit Tigers (42-52)
The Tigers will look to pick up a road win at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.253 AVG, 16 HR, 51 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
|DET Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-151
|+129
|8
The Seattle Mariners (47-47) play host to the Minnesota Twins (49-47)
The Twins will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.248 AVG, 13 HR, 50 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.234 AVG, 12 HR, 42 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+139
|7
