Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the White Sox.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .255.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 50 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- In 38.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.258
|AVG
|.252
|.293
|OBP
|.324
|.503
|SLG
|.472
|17
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|17
|40/8
|K/BB
|32/13
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, July 9, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
