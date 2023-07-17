Monday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (46-46) and the Minnesota Twins (48-46) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on July 17.

The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (7-5) versus the Twins and Sonny Gray (4-3).

Mariners vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Mariners vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 32, or 54.2%, of those games.

Seattle has entered 38 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 21-17 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 410 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners' 3.75 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Twins have come away with 11 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Minnesota has come away with a win five times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Minnesota is the No. 21 offense in the majors, scoring 4.3 runs per game (400 total runs).

The Twins have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 8 @ Astros L 3-2 Bryan Woo vs Framber Valdez July 9 @ Astros W 3-1 Logan Gilbert vs Brandon Bielak July 14 Tigers L 5-4 Luis Castillo vs Eduardo Rodríguez July 15 Tigers L 6-0 George Kirby vs Michael Lorenzen July 16 Tigers W 2-0 Bryce Miller vs Reese Olson July 17 Twins - Logan Gilbert vs Sonny Gray July 18 Twins - Bryan Woo vs Bailey Ober July 19 Twins - Luis Castillo vs Kenta Maeda July 20 Twins - George Kirby vs Pablo Lopez July 21 Blue Jays - Bryce Miller vs Kevin Gausman July 22 Blue Jays - TBA vs TBA

Twins Schedule