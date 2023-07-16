The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (batting .212 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II has 11 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .258.

Harris II has gotten a hit in 41 of 69 games this year (59.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (17.4%).

He has homered in 11.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 17 games this season (24.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.7%).

In 25 of 69 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .295 AVG .229 .350 OBP .279 .467 SLG .397 10 XBH 11 4 HR 5 13 RBI 14 23/7 K/BB 27/9 6 SB 5

White Sox Pitching Rankings