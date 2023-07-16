How to Watch the Braves vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on the Chicago White Sox and starter Dylan Cease on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Truist Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs White Sox Player Props
|Braves vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 173 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .495 slugging percentage this season, putting up 342 extra-base hits.
- The Braves have the second-best batting average in the majors (.271).
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (513 total).
- The Braves are second in MLB with a .341 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta's 3.64 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves have the ninth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.251).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves will send Kolby Allard (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Sunday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Rays
|W 2-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/8/2023
|Rays
|W 6-1
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Taj Bradley
|7/9/2023
|Rays
|L 10-4
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zach Eflin
|7/14/2023
|White Sox
|W 9-0
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Kopech
|7/15/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Lance Lynn
|7/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Kolby Allard
|Dylan Cease
|7/18/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.