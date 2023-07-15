MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, July 15
Today's MLB schedule includes top teams in play. Among those contests is the Chicago White Sox squaring off against the Atlanta Braves.
Information on how to watch today's MLB action is included for you.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Philadelphia Phillies (48-42) play host to the San Diego Padres (44-47)
The Padres will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.300 AVG, 13 HR, 55 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.265 AVG, 16 HR, 49 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-133
|+112
|9
The Kansas City Royals (26-65) face the Tampa Bay Rays (58-35)
The Rays will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.257 AVG, 14 HR, 47 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.278 AVG, 11 HR, 45 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-278
|+220
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) play host to the Washington Nationals (36-54)
The Nationals will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.302 AVG, 14 HR, 49 RBI)
The Chicago Cubs (42-48) host the Boston Red Sox (49-43)
The Red Sox will take to the field at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.274 AVG, 5 HR, 45 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.256 AVG, 22 HR, 72 RBI)
|CHC Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-108
|8
The Toronto Blue Jays (51-41) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-40)
The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.276 AVG, 14 HR, 59 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.295 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+135
|8
The Texas Rangers (53-39) host the Cleveland Guardians (45-46)
The Guardians will take to the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 56 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.284 AVG, 14 HR, 53 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-160
|+136
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) take on the San Francisco Giants (50-41)
The Giants will take to the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 9 HR, 42 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.275 AVG, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
|SF Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-152
|+131
|8.5
The Baltimore Orioles (55-35) take on the Miami Marlins (53-40)
The Marlins will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 12 HR, 39 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.380 AVG, 3 HR, 42 RBI)
|BAL Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-119
|-100
|9
The Oakland Athletics (25-68) host the Minnesota Twins (46-46)
The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.246 AVG, 16 HR, 44 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.228 AVG, 11 HR, 38 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+145
|6.5
The Cincinnati Reds (50-42) face the Milwaukee Brewers (50-42)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.275 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.278 AVG, 11 HR, 46 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|9.5
The Atlanta Braves (61-29) take on the Chicago White Sox (38-55)
The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.329 AVG, 21 HR, 55 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 26 HR, 51 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-306
|+246
|8.5
The New York Mets (42-49) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (52-38)
The Dodgers will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.236 AVG, 19 HR, 60 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.278 AVG, 26 HR, 63 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-113
|-107
|9
The Colorado Rockies (35-57) host the New York Yankees (49-43)
The Yankees will take to the field at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.257 AVG, 14 HR, 45 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.257 AVG, 13 HR, 36 RBI)
|NYY Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-163
|+139
|11.5
The Los Angeles Angels (45-47) play the Houston Astros (51-41)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.303 AVG, 32 HR, 71 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.291 AVG, 13 HR, 57 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+117
|8
The Seattle Mariners (45-45) take on the Detroit Tigers (40-50)
The Tigers hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.252 AVG, 13 HR, 49 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.228 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-214
|+178
|7.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.