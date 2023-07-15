The Nordea Open field is dwindling in Båstad, Sweden, as Andrey Rublev competes in a quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev. At +400, Rublev has the third-best odds to win this tournament at Bastad Tennis Stadium.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Nordea Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Rublev at the 2023 Nordea Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: July 15-23
  • Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium
  • Location: Båstad, Sweden
  • Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Rublev's Next Match

On Friday, July 21 at 7:40 AM ET, Rublev will meet Zverev in the quarterfinals, after defeating Pavel Kotov 6-3, 7-6 in the previous round.

Rublev has current moneyline odds of +110 to win his next match versus Zverev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev Grand Slam Odds

  • US Open odds to win: +3300
  • Nordea Open odds to win: +400

Want to bet on Rublev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Rublev Stats

  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Rublev beat No. 89-ranked Kotov, 6-3, 7-6.
  • Rublev is 54-24 over the past 12 months, with two tournament victories.
  • Rublev is 14-5 on clay over the past year, with one tournament title.
  • Rublev has played 26.3 games per match in his 78 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.
  • On clay, Rublev has played 19 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.6 games per match while winning 56.7% of games.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Rublev has won 83.7% of his games on serve, and 24.5% on return.
  • When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past 12 months, Rublev has won 80.8% of his games on serve, and 32.1% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.