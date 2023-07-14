A match in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open quarterfinals is next for Sara Sorribes Tormo, and she will meet Clara Burel. Sorribes Tormo is +450 (third-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Country Time Club.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Sorribes Tormo at the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Sorribes Tormo's Next Match

Sorribes Tormo has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Burel on Friday, July 21 at 4:00 AM ET (after getting past Nuria Brancaccio 6-3, 6-2).

Sorribes Tormo Stats

Sorribes Tormo beat Brancaccio 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Sorribes Tormo has not won any of her nine tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 10-9.

In four tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has gone 7-4.

Sorribes Tormo has played 20.1 games per match in her 19 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

Over the past 12 months, Sorribes Tormo has played 11 matches on clay, and 18.2 games per match.

Sorribes Tormo, over the past 12 months, has won 56.6% of her service games and 46.3% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Sorribes Tormo has won 63.4% of her games on serve, and 53.7% on return.

