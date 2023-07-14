Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (60-29) on Friday, July 14, when they battle Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (38-54) at Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves have been listed as -275 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+220). Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Braves vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Michael Kopech - CHW (3-7, 4.08 ERA)

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 52 out of the 76 games, or 68.4%, in which they've been favored.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Braves have a 5-2 record (winning 71.4% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been victorious in 18, or 33.3%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have placed on the White Sox this season with a +220 moneyline set for this game.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Sean Murphy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+125) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+105) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+120) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+100)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

