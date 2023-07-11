The Seattle Storm (4-14) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when visiting the Washington Mystics (10-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena. The matchup airs on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Storm

Washington averages 5.4 fewer points per game (80.7) than Seattle allows (86.1).

Washington is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Mystics are 3-3 when they shoot better than 46.8% from the field.

Washington's 32.2% three-point shooting percentage this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than opponents of Seattle have shot from beyond the arc (39.0%).

The Mystics have put together a 4-2 record in games this season when the team hits more than 39.0% of their three-point attempts.

Washington averages 33.6 rebounds a contest, 0.8 fewer rebounds per game than Seattle's average.

Mystics Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Mystics have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 84.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 80.7 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Washington's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (82.2) is 4.0 more points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (78.2).

While the Mystics are connecting on fewer threes per game over their past 10 contests (7.0 per game) compared to their season-long average (7.1), they are doing so while shooting a higher percentage (33.5% from deep over the last 10, 32.2% on the season).

