A pair of the WNBA's top scorers -- Elena Delle Donne (10th, 18.2 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.9) -- hit the court when the Washington Mystics (10-8) host the Seattle Storm (4-14) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video

Mystics vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 82 Storm 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-3.2)

Mystics vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Washington's record against the spread is 8-9-0.

This season, six of Washington's 17 games have hit the over.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are posting 80.7 points per game this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well on defense, ceding just 78.2 points per contest (best).

Washington has been falling short when it comes to rebounding this year, ranking third-worst in the WNBA in boards per game (33.6) and second-worst in rebounds allowed per game (36.1).

The Mystics are playing well when it comes to turnovers, as they rank second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and second-best in forced turnovers (14.6 per contest).

With 7.1 treys per game, the Mystics are fifth in the WNBA. They own a 32.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Mystics are allowing 7.1 threes per game (fourth-ranked in league). They are allowing opponents to shoot 32.4% (fourth-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Washington has taken 66.6% two-pointers (accounting for 74.7% of the team's buckets) and 33.4% three-pointers (25.3%).

