Braves vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 9
Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) and Atlanta Braves (60-28) going head to head at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:40 PM ET on July 9.
The Rays will look to Zach Eflin (9-4) against the Braves and Bryce Elder (7-1).
Braves vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Braves vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to the total, Atlanta and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The previous 10 Braves contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.
- The Braves have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.
- Atlanta has a mark of 5-1 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Braves have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (495 total, 5.6 per game).
- The Braves have pitched to a 3.57 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 3
|@ Guardians
|W 4-2
|Bryce Elder vs Gavin Williams
|July 4
|@ Guardians
|L 6-5
|Kolby Allard vs Shane Bieber
|July 5
|@ Guardians
|W 8-1
|Mike Soroka vs Cal Quantrill
|July 7
|@ Rays
|W 2-1
|Charlie Morton vs Tyler Glasnow
|July 8
|@ Rays
|W 6-1
|Spencer Strider vs Taj Bradley
|July 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Eflin
|July 14
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|White Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs TBA
