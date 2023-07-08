Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Explore More About This Game
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 117 hits and an OBP of .410, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .587.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this year (69 of 87), with multiple hits 36 times (41.4%).
- In 23.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 35 games this season (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 62.1% of his games this season (54 of 87), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (23.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.322
|AVG
|.345
|.411
|OBP
|.409
|.552
|SLG
|.621
|23
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|13
|25
|RBI
|29
|28/26
|K/BB
|21/17
|20
|SB
|21
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (94 total, one per game).
- Bradley (5-4 with a 5.11 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.11 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
