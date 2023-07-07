The Washington Mystics (9-7) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for a Friday, July 7 game against the Indiana Fever (5-12) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Sunday, the Mystics suffered an 89-72 loss to the Wings.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Mystics vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Mystics Player Leaders

Elena Delle Donne paces her team in both points (19.5) and assists (2.6) per game, and also puts up 6.3 rebounds. Defensively, she puts up 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Brittney Sykes is putting up 11.2 points, 3.4 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Natasha Cloud puts up a team-leading 6.1 assists per contest. She is also putting up 11 points and 3.4 rebounds, shooting 37.8% from the field.

Ariel Atkins posts 12.3 points, 3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, she delivers 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tianna Hawkins averages 5.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the floor.

Mystics vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -3.5 159.5

