As we approach Friday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each contest. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Cardinals (Jordan Montgomery) against the White Sox (Dylan Cease).

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Blue Jays at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (0-0) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (1-3) when the clubs play on Friday.

TOR: Manoah DET: Faedo
0 (0 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP)
- ERA 5.54
- K/9 9.0

Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Sandy Alcantara (3-7) when the teams meet Friday.

PHI: Wheeler MIA: Alcantara
17 (98.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (107.2 IP)
3.94 ERA 5.02
10.3 K/9 7.4

Braves at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-6) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (2-2) for the game between the clubs Friday.

ATL: Morton TB: Glasnow
16 (90.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP)
3.57 ERA 4.50
10.4 K/9 14.0

Cubs at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-6) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will look to Carlos Rodon (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

CHC: Taillon NYY: Rodon
14 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP)
6.93 ERA -
8.3 K/9 -

Rangers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Cody Bradford (0-1) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Trevor Williams (5-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

TEX: Bradford WSH: Williams
6 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (85 IP)
4.98 ERA 4.34
10.0 K/9 6.7

Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Daniel Lynch (2-3) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will look to Aaron Civale (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

KC: Lynch CLE: Civale
7 (41.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (45.2 IP)
4.14 ERA 2.96
6.1 K/9 6.9

Athletics at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (2-7) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the game between the clubs Friday.

OAK: Medina BOS: Bernardino
11 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (26.2 IP)
6.37 ERA 2.70
8.2 K/9 8.8

Orioles at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Bailey Ober (5-4) when the teams meet Friday.

BAL: Irvin MIN: Ober
9 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (76.2 IP)
6.32 ERA 2.70
8.0 K/9 8.7

Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (5-6) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (6-5) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

SEA: Castillo HOU: Brown
17 (100.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (91 IP)
3.14 ERA 3.86
10.2 K/9 10.2

Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (4-0) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Corbin Burnes (6-5) for the game between the teams on Friday.

CIN: Abbott MIL: Burnes
6 (37.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (101.1 IP)
1.21 ERA 4.00
10.1 K/9 8.5

Cardinals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-7) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Cease (3-3) when the clubs meet on Friday.

STL: Montgomery CHW: Cease
17 (98.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (96.2 IP)
3.28 ERA 4.10
8.3 K/9 10.7

Pirates at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (7-8) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (10-3) for the game between the clubs Friday.

PIT: Hill ARI: Gallen
17 (94 IP) Games/IP 18 (111.1 IP)
4.60 ERA 3.15
8.4 K/9 9.7

Mets at Padres Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (3-4) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Yu Darvish (5-6) when the clubs play on Friday.

NYM: Verlander SD: Darvish
11 (64 IP) Games/IP 14 (80 IP)
3.66 ERA 4.84
7.7 K/9 9.6

Angels at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-3) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Tony Gonsolin (4-3) when the teams face off Friday.

LAA: Canning LAD: Gonsolin
13 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (61 IP)
4.29 ERA 3.69
9.0 K/9 7.2

Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (6-7) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-2) when the clubs play on Friday.

COL: Gomber SF: Stripling
17 (84 IP) Games/IP 11 (37.1 IP)
6.64 ERA 6.51
6.4 K/9 7.5

