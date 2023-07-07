In the series opener on Friday, July 7, Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) square off against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (58-28). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Braves -105 moneyline odds. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Charlie Morton - ATL (8-6, 3.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Braves and Rays game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-105), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Braves win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 51 out of the 75 games, or 68%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 51-24 (68%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Braves have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win five times (71.4%) in those games.

The Braves have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Braves are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+145) Ronald Acuña Jr. 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+160) Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Austin Riley 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +375 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.